Don't send news tips to KARE 11. Your life may depend on it

There are many dismaying aspects to this story, but none more completely appalling than the behavior of KARE 11 TV. Real journalists, the ones who actually care about the profession, would rather face jail time than burn a source. Yet KARE will do it for free.

I hope the people at KARE reflect on the fact that their behavior was a necessary link in the chain of events that led to this sordid outcome. It is not enough just to "try and get to the bottom of what happened."

In the meantime, the lesson for everyone else is: If you have vital, sensitive, and newsworthy information, by all means do not share it with KARE. Choose some other organization that actually values their sources. Your very life may depend on it.

