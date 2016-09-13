Don't compare racist voter suppression with suing to take Trump off ballot

Okay, are you really comparing racist voter suppression laws to keeping a racist politician off the ballot?

Taking away a politician is not an example of voter suppression. No voter is blocked from the polls.

You could maybe argue that the very small percentage of people who are going to vote Trump for president and completely ignore the rest of the ballot have been suppressed, but you didn't, and that's still a huge stretch.

I'm no DFL fan, but seriously some of the comparisons drawn here are tone deaf at best.