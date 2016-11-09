Donald Trump's victory horrifies liberal Minnesota Twitter

As we now know, Donald Trump is going to be the next president of the United States of America, a fact still sinking in across the country. Depending on your politics, it's either utterly terrifying or a sign that 'Merica's going to be great again.

Some Minnesota Republicans are stoked. But these folks are not. Here's a sampling of the Twitter reaction from some less-than-thrilled Minnesotans.

Minnesota should have legalized recreational weed, so I can deal with the next four years. #ElectionNight #RecreationalWeed — Cassie (@cassiej24) November 9, 2016

@Canada please adopt minnesota we are ready and willing — fuck donald trump (@laurelmcbeath) November 9, 2016

No previous political experience. No well defined policies. Bluster, slogans and arrogance.



Let the new age of prosperity begin!! — Brian Oake (@BrianOake) November 9, 2016

I'm at the airport and my skin feels browner than usual. — Raghav Mehta (@ASAPGhav) November 9, 2016

Deciding between all black or my "Icky Trump" shirt today, I went with the former. I don't want to even acknowledge his existence. pic.twitter.com/VyAXBHKfXl — Leah Garaas (@leahgaraas) November 9, 2016

Picturing the next four years as a buddy cop flick where Trump and Putin stop and frisk the whole world. — Becky Lang (@leckybang) November 9, 2016

Sadly happy my children are too young to understand any of this. — Staciaann (@Staciaann) November 9, 2016

who will be next President?

- jean shorts

- expensive car floor mat

- guy with a mountain bike who is pissed cuz you don't have cigarettes — Drew Ailes (@CountBakula) November 9, 2016

accidentally started drinking — krista (@kristaprints) November 9, 2016