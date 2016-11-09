City Pages

Donald Trump's victory horrifies liberal Minnesota Twitter

Wednesday, November 9, 2016 by Michael Rietmulder in News
Twitter is trying to cope with Trump-era America. Evan Vucci, Associated Press

George Washington. Abraham Lincoln. Donald Trump.

As we now know, Donald Trump is going to be the next president of the United States of America, a fact still sinking in across the country. Depending on your politics, it's either utterly terrifying or a sign that 'Merica's going to be great again.

Some Minnesota Republicans are stoked. But these folks are not. Here's a sampling of the Twitter reaction from some less-than-thrilled Minnesotans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

