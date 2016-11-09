Donald Trump's victory horrifies liberal Minnesota Twitter
George Washington. Abraham Lincoln. Donald Trump.
As we now know, Donald Trump is going to be the next president of the United States of America, a fact still sinking in across the country. Depending on your politics, it's either utterly terrifying or a sign that 'Merica's going to be great again.
Some Minnesota Republicans are stoked. But these folks are not. Here's a sampling of the Twitter reaction from some less-than-thrilled Minnesotans.
Minnesota should have legalized recreational weed, so I can deal with the next four years. #ElectionNight #RecreationalWeed— Cassie (@cassiej24) November 9, 2016
@Canada please adopt minnesota we are ready and willing— fuck donald trump (@laurelmcbeath) November 9, 2016
No previous political experience. No well defined policies. Bluster, slogans and arrogance.— Brian Oake (@BrianOake) November 9, 2016
Let the new age of prosperity begin!!
I'm at the airport and my skin feels browner than usual.— Raghav Mehta (@ASAPGhav) November 9, 2016
Deciding between all black or my "Icky Trump" shirt today, I went with the former. I don't want to even acknowledge his existence. pic.twitter.com/VyAXBHKfXl— Leah Garaas (@leahgaraas) November 9, 2016
Picturing the next four years as a buddy cop flick where Trump and Putin stop and frisk the whole world.— Becky Lang (@leckybang) November 9, 2016
Sadly happy my children are too young to understand any of this.— Staciaann (@Staciaann) November 9, 2016
who will be next President?— Drew Ailes (@CountBakula) November 9, 2016
- jean shorts
- expensive car floor mat
- guy with a mountain bike who is pissed cuz you don't have cigarettes
accidentally started drinking— krista (@kristaprints) November 9, 2016
Well, at least I already have a therapy appt scheduled for today. And enough drugs to keep me numb.— Festive Freddy (@iheartsharks) November 9, 2016
Comments
Related
- Holy shit, Donald Trump won and these MN Republicans are stoked Photo Gallery
- Thanks to Donald Trump, I blocked my uncle on Facebook today
- Watch Donald Trump's speech at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport [VIDEO]
- Minnesota Democratic headquarters vandalized with pro-Trump message
- Donald Trump's thorny relationship with popular music
- Hillary Clinton's emails vs. the many sins of Donald Trump
More from News
Sponsor Content