Donald Trump tweets condolences to St. Cloud victims, says: 'We can't let any more people come into this country'

With seven weeks left before Election Day in America, Donald Trump is not moderating his policy toward immigrants and refugees. He's doubling down.

We'll see "more and more" attacks "all over the country," Trump predicts. And it's all our fault.

On Sunday, Trump responded to the shopping mall stabbings in St. Cloud that left nine people wounded, and a bombing in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City that injured 29 people. As is his wont, Trump's first reaction came with some thoughtful, heartfelt tweets.

Note his use of exclamation points. This means he really means it.

Terrible attacks in NY, NJ and MN this weekend. Thinking of victims, their families and all Americans! We need to be strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2016

Under the leadership of Obama & Clinton, Americans have experienced more attacks at home than victories abroad. Time to change the playbook! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2016

This morning, Trump was still in a somber, reflective mood.

Will be on @foxandfriends at 7:02 A.M. Enjoy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2016

And what an enjoyable appearance it was. On "Fox & Friends," Trump got a chance to expound on his tweets. Instead he offered yet more vague platitudes about "hitting them hard." And some threats that seemed directed at Americans.

At the start of the full interview, Trump suggested that the attacks over the weekend were only the beginning.

"I think maybe we're going to be seeing a big change, over the last couple of days," Trump said. "I think this is something that, maybe, will get, will happen, perhaps, more and more all over the country."

"What do you mean?" asked host Steve Doocy. "More terrorist strikes?"

Trump: "Yeah, because we're weak. Our country's been weak. We're letting people in by the thousands and tens of thousands. I've been saying, you've gotta stop it."

To their near-credit, hosts Doocy and Brian Kilmeade tried to push Trump for specifics on how he'd handle the threat of domestic terrorism. Here's the closest he got.

So, there. No more "people" allowed into the United States. Wonder what he means by that word. ISIS, no doubt. And "people" like Dahir Adan, the 22-year-old attacker who rampaged through St. Cloud mall Saturday night before he was shot and killed by an off-duty cop.

Trump almost certainly isn't thinking of Adan's father, who identified his son as the stabber in an interview with the Star Tribune, and who said he'd had "no suspicion" that his son was potentially violent. Or any of these people, local and state leaders of the Muslim community, who condemned Adan's violence, and all violence.

A speaker identified as Ismali Ali, who appeared to be around Adan's age, said Americans had two choices for reaction.

"We can either choose to let hate win, and be divided as a community," he said. "Or we can choose to come together, and love one another, and move on. I think we can do this. It's not going to be easy, but with the right leadership, it's very possible."

For the sake of his optimism, let's hope Ali didn't catch Monday's episode of "Fox and Friends."