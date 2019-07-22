Donald Trump again boasts of all he's done for Minnesota

He apparently didn't know all four were American citizens, or that three of them were born here.

What he did know is that Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) are all of a darker hue. To Trump and his acolytes, that's evidence enough they really don't belong.

He later appeared at a rally in North Carolina, where the sneering crowd bore strange similarity to the ones that gathered in 1960s Mississippi to jeer little black girls trying to integrate their schools. “Send her back,” the Carolinians chanted to the president's attacks on Omar.

Trump would soon attempt to distance himself from the ugly affair. The brighter lights of the White House convinced him this was no way to win reelection.

The president, you see, has a problem with moderate suburban women, who bailed on him in the last election, especially in the suburban Twin Cities. He reminds them of their abusive first husband, the lech at work, the creeper at the bar who, upon rejection, tells them they “need to lose a few pounds anyway,” apparently never having encountered a mirror himself.

Demonstrating a fresh new dickdom to these congresswomen was no way to reverse this impression.

By the end of the week, Omar did go back home – to Minneapolis. She was greeted by her own crowd at the airport. To the most insecure man on the planet, this was a slight that couldn't go ignored.

It is amazing how the Fake News Media became “crazed” over the chant “send her back” by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

He once again railed at the “radical left” and the media, comparing its coverage of mean, pink faces serving up a combo platter of Red Scare-Old South in Carolina, to her “tiny staged crowd” at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.

He was right, in a sense. Emails flew before Omar's arrival inviting people to welcome her home after a tough week. Just as invites flew before Trump's arrival in North Carolina, hoping to lift his spirits after once again being outed as a white supremacist.

....Mainstream Media, which has lost all credibility, has either officially or unofficially become a part of the Radical Left Democrat Party. It is a sick partnership, so pathetic to watch! They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota, a... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

Trump went on to boast of all he's done for Minnesota, like doing his best to rig mining permits and creating the bounty that is the state's economy.

....State which I will win in #2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country, and they appreciate all that I have done for them (opening up mining and MUCH more) which has led to the best employment & economic year in Minnesota’s long and beautiful history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

But Minnesotans aren't particularly fond of mining – at least the copper-nickel mine proposed for Ely, which threatens to pollute our greatest natural wonder, the Boundary Waters. And Minnesota's economy was humming long before Trump came around.

Our little northern outpost has been doing better than most for decades, precisely because we do what Trump does not: Invest in education, health, public services and wildlands. If you need a lesson in what Trumpism can do to a state, look no further than Wisconsin, which trails Minnesota in every meaningful economic category.

Meanwhile, a full 70 percent of Minnesotans oppose opening the Boundary Waters to mining.

But just as he's too lazy to research whether four congresswomen are American citizens, he's also too lazy to know that our outdoor economy is worth $11 billion annually. It will be hard to take Minnesota with boasts of doing his best to ruin it.

