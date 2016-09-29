City Pages

Donald Trump, a glass of wine, and Republicans' crumbling family values

Thursday, September 29, 2016 by City Pages Readers in News
Erin Maye Quade once spoke of drinking wine at 1 p.m. after working the overnight shift, casting a great darkness over Apple Valley, from which it has never recovered. Erin Maye Quade

Reader Todd Stump responds to Wine, vibrators, and the future of dirty politics in Apple Valley:

We've just witnessed the "family values" party nominate for president a twice-divorced misogynist whohas said (what should be) career-ending insults towards Mexican-Americans and Gold Star parents, bragged about profiting from the housing crisis, attempted to de-legitimize the citizenship of our first black president, and spent much of the 1980s calling tabloids under an assumed name to brag about his "big-league" romantic exploits.

And somehow, this same party is apoplectic because a candidate used an expletive to express excitement about a glass of wine? Are you bloody kidding me? 

 

