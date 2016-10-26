Divorce announcements: How Minnesotans fall out of love

Kelly Ann Pritchett, Robert Wade

Kelly Ann Pritchett, 30, fell out of love with Robert Wade when she realized that what she’d once valued as Wade’s beautifully understated view of the world was actually just broad stupidity. Through six years of marriage, Wade, a 32-year-old bank manager, did not read a single book, and, indeed, showed little recognition that books even existed.

When it was announced that Harriet Tubman would be placed on the 20 dollar bill, Wade asked Pritchett, a librarian, if it was because she had been “such a good train conductor.” As they began to divide up shared property in their divorce proceedings, Wade requested that he receive sole custody of “their” collection of hockey bobblehead dolls. He was informed that the items had already been boxed up and mailed to the address of his new condo.

Rachel O’Connor, Joshua Andersen

The once-stable union of these college sweethearts crumbled slowly, over time, stemming from a differing taste in television and films. Specifically, Andersen noticed that O’Connor disproportionately picked out storylines that featured lesbianism or female bisexuality as a central theme or subplot. These entertainment selections were made often, though not exclusively, when the couple was joined by Sara Erickson, O’Connor’s attractive college roommate.

On the most recent occasion, in early October, O’Connor followed a screening of the Natalie Portman film Black Swan by playing the Demi Lovato song “Cool for the Summer.” Andersen, thinking he’d finally figured out what was going on, rushed to refill his female companions’ wine glasses, and deliberately undid the bottom two buttons of his flannel shirt to reveal an oblong slice of pale, fuzzy belly. The resulting eye roll from his wife was so severe she almost pulled a muscle.

Sam Gross, Megan Reynolds

Oregon native Megan Reynolds, 26, proved incurably awful at pronouncing names of cities, counties, lakes, and rivers throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, despite having lived in the Upper Midwest for seven years. This ineptitude ate at her husband, Sam Gross, 31, who previously rented an apartment on Wabasha Street in St. Paul and has relatives living in Wayzata and Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

“If I have to tell her one more time that Ely is EE-lee, and not named for the guy who invented the cotton gin, I’ll blow my brains out,” Gross told his attorney, J. Mitchell Neumeister. Gross moved out of the home this past summer, and plans to temporarily live with his parents in his childhood hometown of Mahtomedi. (“Don’t even fucking ask,” Gross said.)

Matthew Collins, Kennedy Weiner

A previously happy marriage between these high school sweethearts took a turn for the troubled this past spring, when their respective therapists determined they were suffering from a ruinous lack of trust. Not for the couple, for their therapists. Collins’ counselor Samuel Rosen, 64, had determined that he could no longer carry on a relationship with Weiner’s therapist Louisa Brodsky, 42, observing that Brodsky was “undermining my insights at every turn, and has clearly never outgrown issues with her father.”

Brodsky, for her part, informed Weiner that her husband’s mind had been irreparably “poisoned” by the guidance of Rosen, whom she accused of obtaining a Ph.D. from “the Philip Roth University for Perverts Who Think They’re Some Sort of Genius.”

Jeremy Reed, Rodney Friedman

This handsome set of young Minneapolis professionals seemed like a match made in heaven: Reed, 30, and Friedman, 33, both work in the marketing departments of major corporations based in the Twin Cities. Though they got along wonderfully in their home life, and enjoyed time in the same social circles, Reed grew to resent Friedman for his disappointing online persona.

Friedman’s Instagram account was populated with “lame” photos of food he’d cooked or ordered, all too frequently out of focus, accompanied by an “embarrassing” lack of hashtags. These faux pas were in violation of Reed’s number-one rule — “#alwaysbebranding” — and his continued association with Friedman was damaging a carefully crafted “personal product.”

He announced their separation via a subtweet, writing, “when you’re in love but not in love with the brand #onwardandupward #donthatetheplayerhatethegame.”

Carl Lang, Nicole Mueller

Roseville tax attorney Nicole Mueller, 36, used to affectionately explain her husband’s near-constant vacuuming by saying he was “neat” and “quirky.” As the years wore on, she began referring to Lang, a “solution architect” at Cargill, by other words. “Anal,” she said, after he ironed a pair of socks. Alphabetizing a pasta cupboard was “a little obsessive.” “Pathological,” she whispered on a phone call with her mother while watching him brush the crumbs off a cracker.

One morning in June, Mueller awoke to find Lang unloading and rearranging dirty items awaiting a run of the family dishwasher. Seeing Lang, Mueller began, “Oh, good, I’m glad you’re awake.” He then embarked on a two-minute, 41-second lecture on the proper organization of plates, to the left, and bowls, to the right, and how Mueller’s haphazard method was not letting the washer spray fully reach the knives and wooden spoons on the upper shelf. “It’s chaos,” he said.

As he finished his monologue, Lang wheeled around prepared to point an accusatory spatula, only to see that his then-wife had fled the home without pausing to close the back door.

