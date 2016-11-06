Detroit's Golden Tate trolls Minnesota with unnecessary leap to beat Vikings in overtime [VIDEO]

Sunday's 22-16 overtime loss in Minneapolis to the Detroit Lions drops the Vikings to 5-3, not the record anyone was expecting after the team started the season with five straight wins.

The Vikings looked like they had the low-scoring game won, scoring a touchdown to take a 16-13 lead with less than a minute left. But Detroit quickly moved the ball just inside the range of their kicker, Matt Prater, who nailed a 58 yard field goal to tie the game as time expired.

Vikings fans would, at that moment, have been ruing an off day for kicker Blair Walsh, who had earlier clanged an extra point off the goal post and had one field goal attempt blocked.

Detroit won the toss to start overtime with the ball, needing a touchdown to end the game on that first overtime drive. After advancing the ball into Vikings' territory, Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford hit wide receiver Golden Tate along the sideline.

At that moment, Tate was sandwiched between Minnesota's two best defensive backfield players: Xavier Rhodes and Harrison Smith. Tate avoided the hit of the former, and shoved off the latter, leaving himself open field to run into the endzone.

Instead, for some reason, he did this.

Here, from the NFL, is the longer clip of the whole game-ending play.

The loss means the Green Bay Packers (4-3) could tie the Vikings for first place in the NFC North with a win this afternoon, and leaves Detroit (5-4) sitting third, and a game behind Minnesota.