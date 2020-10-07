Derek Chauvin released from prison

Chauvin had been held in a maximum-security prison on a $1 million bond, pending trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Paperwork indicates the bond was paid through a national bail bond insurance company on October 5, and processed today.

The trial against Chauvin, his partner Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and Alexander Kueng is not scheduled to begin until March, per Fox. The other ex-officers all face one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Lane and Kueng both posted bail of $750,000 and were released in June, and Thao was freed in July.

In preliminary hearings, attorneys for the fired cops have argued Hennepin County is not a fair venue for the case, and that the four prosecutions should be handled separately. The judge has yet to rule on those motions.

Separately, Chauvin is also charged (along with his wife, Kelli, who's filed for divorce) with felony tax evasion. According to charges, the Chauvins underreported some $464,000 in income, avoiding more than $21,000 in taxes owed.

Chauvin, 44, lives in Oakdale, and his suburban home had become the site of standoffs between protesters and police officers prior to his arrest; Chauvin was said not to be staying at the home at the time.

Chauvin had been with MPD for 19 years prior to killing Floyd. As seen on amateur and body camera videos, he kneeled with his full weight on the back of Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes, the final three minutes of which came while Floyd was "unresponsive," according to charges, which added: "Police officers are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous."