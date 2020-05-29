The arrest was announced early Friday afternoon by John Harrington, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, who told press the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had Chauvin, 44, in custody. Harrington had little other information to share, though he did say Chauvin was the only one of four since-fired officers who'd been arrested.

Chauvin's location is not publicly known; he is not in custody at the Hennepin County Jail, according to its current online roster.

Prior to his termination, Chauvin had been with the department 19 years.

Floyd, 46, was alleged to have attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the Cup Foods store in south Minneapolis. After he was put in handcuffs, a gathering crowd watched as Chauvin put his full body weight on Floyd, who begged "Please, I can't breathe," and remained there for several minutes after Floyd had stopped moving.

Chauvin's home in suburban Oakdale had been the site of nightly protests, and law enforcement officers from multiple local jurisdictions have been present to prevent demonstrators from getting close to Chauvin's home. Reports seem to indicate Chauvin and his family were no longer staying at the home.

On Thursday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman spoke to reporters and, at one point, referenced "evidence that does not support a criminal charge" in the case. Freeman's office quickly issued a clarifying statement, saying what he'd meant was that it is "critical to review all the evidence," adding: "This statement does not indicate in any way the horror that we all feel when viewing the video."

Freeman has scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference at the Ridgedale Public Library in Minnetonka to discuss developments in the case.

The days since Floyd's death have been marked by increasingly destructive protests in both Minneapolis and St. Paul, culminating in the seizure and burning of the Third Precinct station on Lake Street Thursday night.

We'll update this post as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Mike Freeman announced that Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Freeman said the criminal complaint against Chauvin would be available later Friday afternoon, and took only a handful of questions in making his announcement.

He defended how fast his office had acted to bring charges, saying of the four days since Floyd's death: "We have never charged a case with that kind of timeframe. And we can only charge a case when we have sufficient admissable evidence." Freeman deflected a question about the other officers, saying his office's concern was focusing on "the most dangerous perpetrator" first.

The county prosecutor also pointed out the charges are the same as those brought against former Minneapolis cop Mohamed Noor for killing Justine Damond. Third-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.