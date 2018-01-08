Defending the bride who sued over subpar vegan wedding food

I know these people. I was a guest at their wedding. They are kind-hearted, sweet people, opposed to any animal cruelty on their behalf, who wished to show their guests that a vegan meal could be just as delicious and satisfying as one including meat.

It wasn’t a trick, it was supposed to be a delightful surprise. The fact that A’bulae delivered subpar vegan food was a real disappointment after the promises they made.

When you book a wedding with these venues, you are trapped once you put your money down. It’s not like you can go find a different caterer. They provide the caterers (and the photographers and the DJs) you can use. End of story.

Readers deciding that the bride, who is a much-loved dentist, must be evil and want to take her down should really check themselves. Thinking a soft-hearted woman who wants to protect animals and show people a different way must be a bridezilla is just plain wrong. This just makes me so sad.

It was such a beautiful wedding and the venue really let them down when it came to providing this special meal for their guests. They paid more for noodles and rice than they would've for filet mignon. They were so disappointed.