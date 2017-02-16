Dear Nikola Jokic, you are invited to join Andrew Wiggins on this dunk poster. Please RSVP. [VIDEO]

Normally, that gig's left to his gravity-resistant teammate, Zach LaVine, who's won back-to-back All-Star weekend contests, but will miss this year's after his season-ending torn ACL.

Wiggins won't be filling the void left by LaVine this coming Saturday night. But last night, he sent the Timberwolves into the All Star break with a solid reminder that he's one of the league's most spectacular in-game dunkers... no matter who's standing in front of him. Or how big the poor sucker is.

In leading the Wolves to a 112-99 road win over the Denver Nuggets, Wiggins scored 40 points, none more watchable than these two. Wiggins loses his defender by faking a pick-and-roll with Ricky Rubio, and zooms directly toward the basket.

The Nuggets' big (6-foot-10, 250 pounds) and capable power forward Nikola Jokic waits to meet him.

Both men jump off the ground at the same time; given the result, it seems somehow inaccurate to use the same verb to describe their actions.

Wiggins' 40-point night was his second such game in a row, and was accomplished on a frighteningly efficient 15-of-26 shooting.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 19 rebounds, and Shabazz Muhammad poured in 15 points in 17 minutes.

Despite a disappointing 22-35 record, the Wolves enter the All Star break just three and a half games out of the last Western Conference playoff spot.