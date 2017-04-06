Dear Minneapolis: Drive-throughs aren't just for lazy people

As a mom of small children who has hit a drug store drive-thru, a bank drive-thru and a much needed coffee drive-thru all in one morning, I have to say I'd miss the convenience of the drive-thru.

I also recently had a broken leg and have a whole new appreciation for mobility in general.

I realize they're not talking about eliminating all drive-throughs, but do want to point out that they serve a purpose beyond giving license to lazy people.