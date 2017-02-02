Dear Klobuchar & Franken: Please resist that unstable narcissist at all costs

I am following-up my phone call to your office today with a note to reiterate that the extreme agenda of the Trump administration should be resisted in any way possible.

Specifically, any Supreme Court nomination should be blocked in any way possible. It's time to demonstrate to Mitch McConnell that his intransigence and obstructions -- and the stonewalling of President Obama's nominee Merrick Garland -- have consequences.

Why should Democrats capitulate? Why roll over and allow another right-wing ideologue to wreak havoc for the next 40 years? Why continue the type of disastrous rulings (Bush v. Gore, FDA v. Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp., Citizens United v. FEC, Shelby County v. Holder, etc.) made by the former nine member right-wing dominated court?

A perfect storm of antiquated electoral law and foreign and domestic malefactors combined to elevate an unstable narcissist into the White House. He has filled his administration with an assortment of far-right fanatics and predatory grifters.

Make no mistake: this is a coup d'état!

Trump's chief strategist and principal on the National Security Council, Steve Bannon, typifies the kingpins of this cabal -- a callow bomb-thrower with no interest in actual governing.

Trump is justifying his obtuse, bellicose and possibly unconstitutional actions by referencing a "mandate" that he believes he has received from the election. But Trump was selected by 27 percent (his opponent, 28 percent) of eligible voters. Hardly a mandate for anything, much less the extreme course he has set.

Americans of conscience are grateful for your efforts to resist this blight on our nation. Yours is not an easy or enviable task, but rest assured, it is the most important task undertaken in many generations.