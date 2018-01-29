We have lived in the 3rd district for nearly 20 years and it has been heartbreaking to see Erik Paulsen win each time.

We attended Dean Phillips first event at the Edina Library. It was packed. Standing room only. You could feel the hunger of people wanting to see change in our district.

Dean introduced himself and then opened the floor for questions. People of all ages and backgrounds brought forth their questions and their concerns. Dean answered every question at length. He did it with such grace and kindness. People felt heard by this man. It was really a remarkable evening.

I have tried to talk to Erik Paulsen, going so far as meeting with him in his office in Washington, DC. I have never felt he truly heard my concerns.

I am so grateful Dean is running a strong race. I am so grateful we have the best shot ever at taking this seat in Congress.

I am not sure who Erica Rivera was writing about in this hit piece. It sure wasn’t the Dean Phillips I have gotten to know. Dean Phillips fills me with hope.