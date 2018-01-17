David Otey charged with stabbing sister to death in Crosby nursing home

According to Crosby Police, frantic employees of the senior center called 911 and met an officer outside the building, leading him to the kitchen, where he found Otey kneeling down on the floor. The officer reported hearing what sounded like a knife drop and bounce off the floor as Otey put his hands up.

Johnson, later identified as Otey’s sister, was declared dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office found that she had bled to death from multiple stab wounds and cuts to the neck.

Otey was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree murder – intent without premeditation to kill.

The criminal complaint against him states that Otey confessed to killing his sister, in addition to wanting to murder others afterward.

The night before, he’d driven throughout the state thinking about it, Otey allegedly told investigators. Early Saturday morning, he left Cambridge, Minnesota and drove two hours to Crosby, where he showed up announced at the Heartwood Senior Living Center. Johnson let him in, and Otey helped her prepare food for residents for about half an hour before taking a knife and stabbing her repeatedly, according to the complaint.