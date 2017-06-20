Dashcam clip of Philando Castile's killing released [VIDEO]

Yanez, then an officer with the St. Anthony Police Department, was charged and acquitted of second-degree manslaughter and two other criminal charges on Friday.

The moments after Castile's death, recorded and uploaded online by his girlfriend, have been seen by millions. Tuesday's release gives the public its first chance to see what jurors saw: the prelude to Castile's death.

In the video, Yanez trails Castile for a brief period in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights, then turns on the squad car's flashing lights. Approaching the window, Yanez tells Castile he'd pulled him over because his "brake lights are out."

This turned out to be untrue: The police pulled over Castile to see if he was a suspect in a recent robbery; Yanez's radio call cited his having a "wide-set nose," like the suspect.

On the tape, as Yanez's partner, Joseph Kauser, comes alongside the passenger side of the vehicle, Yanez asks for Castile's driver's license and insurance.

"Sir," Castile begins, "I do have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me."

As he completes that sentence, Yanez appears to immediately grip his police pistol.

"OK," Yanez replies. "Don't reach for it, then."

"I'm reaching for -- I'm not pulling it out," Castile replies.

"Don't pull it out," Yanez says again, reaching into the car with his left hand, while pulling his gun from the holster with his right.

Soon after, Yanez starts firing at point-blank into the vehicle while Castile and his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, both scream.

"Why'd you just shoot my boyfriend?" Reynolds asks, when the shooting stops; "I wasn't reaching," Castile cries.

"Don't pull it out!" Yanez says, again, still pointing the gun into the vehicle.

