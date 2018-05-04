City Pages

Dang, look at last night's spectacular sunset [PHOTOS]

Friday, May 4, 2018 by Jay Boller in News
itemprop

Holy smokes! Instagram: @danmanw

Red sky at night, sailors' delight. That much we know. But what about a red, purple, blue, pink, and orange sky, all swirled and puffed to look like God's own primo cotton candy stash? We don't know what that means, so just go ahead and gander at the highly Instagrammable majesty of Thursday night's sunset in the Twin Cities. 

 

I couldn’t resist. What a sunset we had tonight in Minneapolis!

A post shared by Andrew (@yourpalborno) on

 

#minneapolis #uptown #lakecalhoun #mycity #myneighbourhood

A post shared by Kat (@kittykatpurkat) on

 

#minnesotaskies #minneapolis #minnesota #exchange

A post shared by Marcel van Eeden (@marcelvaneeden) on

 

Wow, what a sunset tonight! A great way to end the last day of my college career!

A post shared by Dan West (@danmanw) on

 

That #sunset this evening... �� #minneapolis #buddingtrees #springtime

A post shared by Jenn Stromberg (@fluteswedie) on

 

Bravo Mother Nature.... bravo #capturemn

A post shared by Trent_Montague (@trent_montague) on

 

IM SO IN LOVE WITH THIS VIEW

A post shared by ����Maria Woods���� (@_maria_woods_) on

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content