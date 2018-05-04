Dang, look at last night's spectacular sunset [PHOTOS]
Red sky at night, sailors' delight. That much we know. But what about a red, purple, blue, pink, and orange sky, all swirled and puffed to look like God's own primo cotton candy stash? We don't know what that means, so just go ahead and gander at the highly Instagrammable majesty of Thursday night's sunset in the Twin Cities.
Sunset season is upon us. Was greeted with this incredible view on a bike ride with @nathanthehalfie and @clarson7122 riding around St. Paul on a @velocity_cycle_club group ride. • • • • • • #CaptureMinnesota #CaptureMN #Minnesota #OnlyInMN #MySaintPaul #Sunset #iPhone #iPhoneOnly #ShotOniPhone #iPhoneX #Lightroom #LightroomCC #Color #IG_Color #Reflection #ReflectionGram
Last day of undergrad classes at the U and I got to watch the sun set after getting off of work over this beautiful campus I’ve been able to call home these past four years. Okay God I see you �� | 5.3.18 #vsco #minneapolis #minnesota #campus #lastdayofclass #hallelujah #senior #blessed #beautyincreation #gogophs #thanksgod #nowontofinalssss
True definition of cotton candy clouds over the majestically beautiful Minneapolis! ��Have a beautiful Friday people! . . . . . #cottoncandyclouds #minneapolis #capturemn #exploremn #minnesota365 #ig_photooftheday #ig_northamerica #ig_color #usaprimeshot #ig_unitedstates #thisismymn #urbanandstreet #mnproud #fatalframes #heatercentral #aov5k #neverstopexploring #exploretocreate #visualambassadors #instagood10k #cityofminneapolis #raw_architecture #cityscapes_unlimited #canonusa #canon #teamcanon
Pretty in Pink . . . Been sitting on this one for awhile, debating if I should post another shot from Prospect Park. Decided it’s too good not to share �� Happy Friday! . . . #CaptureMN#OnlyinMN#thisismyminnesota#minnesota365#mnproud#minnesotaexposure#skylinemagazine#theimaged#ig_color#artofvisuals#beautifuldestinations#gramslayers#fatalframes#createcommune#gearednomad#usaprimeshot#ig_vision#citykillerz#ig_unitedstates#raw_cityscapes#ig_northamerica#rawurbanshots#moodygrams#agameoftones#earth_reflect#way2ill#sky_marvels#ig_skyvibes#sky_sultans#sky_brilliance
A unicorn flew through Phalen Lake this evening. �� • • • #phalenlake #saintpaul #minnesota #mncapture #capturemn #onlyinmn #iphoneonlypic #iphonephotography #iphone8plus #iphoneography #unicornsky #minnesotaexposure #cityscape #lakepic #unicorn #sky #sunset #sunsetoverlake #chasingsunsets #pinksky #bluesky #skyporn #5krun
