Damn. Minneapolis-St. Paul just woke up to a gorgeous sunrise [PHOTOS]

Among the latter category, the Twin Cities just got a spectacular reminder of one of the very best: The chance to take in the occasional glorious sunrise.

Wedesday morning's was really something to behold, splashing a painter's palette of oranges, reds, golds, pinks, blues, and purples across the sky's thin cloud cover. If you saw it, you'd have trouble describing it. If you missed it, you'd have trouble getting the big deal, and why your spouse/roommate/pet was attempting to communicate with you so damn early in the morning.

Fortunately, as happened with the astonishing rainbow-ringed sunset we experienced one night last fall, the people of our local Instagram community (plus a few Minnesotans from outside the Twin Cities metro) noticed, and dutifully recorded our area's brief dalliance with living in a masterpiece painting.

A new day is born...days like this are a gift from the universe! The Rise! #minneapolis #sunrise #therise A post shared by Waris Syed (@warbux2000) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Good morning Minneapolis. #sunrise #minneapolis A post shared by Dave currie (@davecurrie) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

Gorgeous sunrise in the city today. #minneapolis #sunrise #newday A post shared by Lindsay Harbert Swehla (@22travellins) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Spring sky. #Dawn #LakeNokomis #Minneapolis A post shared by Paula Lendobeja (@pauladeee28) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:47am PDT

Another #sunrise over Long Lake. #applevalleymn #applevalley #minnesota #sky #skyonfire�� #peace #newday A post shared by Chuck (@chuckgrothaus) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Very pretty drive to work today. �� #sunrise #minnesota #thisismyminnesota #onlyinmn #elkrivermn A post shared by Zoma Olson (@szsrocks) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

綺麗な朝焼け～。でも、朝焼けが綺麗な日はお天気下り坂なんだよねー。 #朝焼け#お天気#下り坂#usa#minnesota A post shared by 2×5＝ June (@minajun0502) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

What a morning in #Minnesota!!! A post shared by Binary Blogger (@binary_blogger) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:59am PDT