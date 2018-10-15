Dammit, Bob Kroll went on Fox News and pretended to be from Minneapolis

We wish he gave half as much a shit about that right as some others.

Bob: Please exercise it. Just once.

Dear Fox News viewers: Bob Kroll is, in fact, the union leader of the Minneapolis Police Department, but he is not a representative figure of this city, and we are not all retired semi-pro wrestling heels who sound like we just tried taking a "little for later" from an all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet in a suburb where Bob is, frankly, starting to worry about the demographic shift...

eh, shit: If you watch Fox News, you probably don't read sentences like that one, do ya?

Well anyway. Here's "Minneapolis" man Bob Kroll on the teevee news. We tried embedding this video but Fox News' website sucks, so if you want to catch your neighbor Bob on the news, you'll have to navigate to an "insider.foxnews.com" URL... but it's Monday morning, and who wants to start a work week being that pissed off?

Go learn about St. Paul's big cool future instead.

Drink some coffee. Fix up breakfast for a child. Don't tell them men like Bob Kroll exist. Not yet. They'll learn later.

Maybe they can teach the rest of us how to disempower them.