Dakota County employee swiped over $270,000 from people in need

The agency’s job is to provide housing assistance to workforce families, seniors, and other people who might struggle to keep a roof overhead. But a lot of these assistance checks seemed to be made out to people who weren’t eligible, or weren’t clients at all. Some were going to people who weren’t even alive.

It was time to call the police.

Eagan officers investigated and discovered that the checks were going toward two different property management companies: Mackey Prime Property and Twin Cities Star Properties. They’d apparently been receiving checks since April of 2016, amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars of the county’s money.

Police looked up both companies with the Minnesota Secretary of State. They were registered that same April by the same person: the authority’s software coordinator, 40-year-old Fridley man Vangyee Yang. Some of the checks were being sent directly to his house. Together, they amounted to over $270,000.

As software coordinator, Yang had full access to the authority’s computer systems, and could use them to create fake accounts and siphon money into them. The authority canned him within the month.

According to the Star Tribune, Yang and his wife had moved to Florida before the county charged him with five counts of theft by swindle in November of last year. In May, he pleaded guilty to four of them.

Last week, he was sentenced to a year in jail and a fine of $500, on top of paying back everything he stole. He’ll also be on probation for 20 years, with plenty of community service to fulfill along the way. He could have been on the hook for up to 20 years.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement that it was particularly “concerning” to see blatant theft of funds intended for people in need. It may be years before the county ever gets its money back – and that’s little comfort to the people who rely on it every day. But at least now we know where it went.