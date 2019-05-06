Cyclist smashes windows of school bus parked in Minneapolis bike lane

On Friday, a school bus stopped in the bike lane of Blaisdell Avenue in Minneapolis’ Lyn-Lake neighborhood. It was early in the morning, and the driver was waiting to pick up the first student of the day.

That’s when a cyclist pulled up, bike lock in hand, and began using it as a weapon on the bus windows. Even the windshield got smashed before the biker fled the scene, according to a police report.

The bus driver wasn’t injured, and there weren’t any students aboard. As of this morning, a police department spokesperson says, there aren’t any updates on the case.

There’s no shortage of bad feelings between cyclists and drivers in the Twin Cities, but usually it’s the bikers taking the lion’s share of punishment. Just a week and change before the bus incident, a cyclist got hit by a produce truck on Third Avenue South near Second Street. A Star Tribune report on the crash said he was expected to live, but not without a grueling recovery period.

And not everyone is so lucky. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says seven bikers died last year in crashes with motor vehicles. The year before, six died and 738 were injured.

Of course, school buses aren’t exactly having an easy time of it, either. Earlier this year, 31-year-old security guard Kenneth W. Lilly opened fire on a bus in Minneapolis, hitting the driver in the head and left arm.

He told police he feared for his safety after his car and the bus bumped into one another on I-35. He got out of his car, tried to get inside the bus, and, failing to do so, started firing through the windshield.

If there’s anything to be gleaned from all of this, it’s that it’s hard enough out there on the road without people making it harder on one another. So stay safe, buckle up, and watch out for cyclists.

Especially the ones wielding bike locks.

