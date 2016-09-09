Cub reporter Lizzy Larson and City Pages take the Minnesota State Fair [VIDEO]

But you get the feeling Minnesotans are already mourning another too-brief tryst with sunshine. You try to capture the last remaining pinks of summer sunsets, night swims, the final moments of unadulterated, non-pumpkin spiced joy in your life.

You're already looking back with nostalgia at the season’s asthmatic canary, the Minnesota State Fair, stupefied by how quickly the season seems to have slipped through your fingers. We think that’s a pretty grim way of looking at things.

A stronger Minnesotan would grin and bear such premature seasonal affective disorder. But we’re not here to judge. Instead, we've come to offer some encouragement with a video we think will lift your spirits.

To cheer you up, City Pages brings you this exclusive look at the 2016 Minnesota State Fair, as seen through the charmingly precocious eyes of Lizzy Larson, 4-H kid, cub reporter, and a Minnesotan through and through.

Despite what she thinks about cheese curds.