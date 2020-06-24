Kroll has largely kept his head down following the murder of George Floyd. There was the leaked letter in which he promises to "fight for jobs" of the Minneapolis Police officiers involved in Floyd's death, but otherwise we haven't heard much from the BLM-hating, Trump-swooning Minneapolis police union president.

Kroll broke his relative silence Tuesday with an appearance on CBS This Morning in which he explains that there's no systemic racism in the police department. He was back again Wednesday morning as part of a small media blitz, speaking with KARE 11 and WCCO about Floyd's death, Minneapolis, and how his members police it.

Despite not living here: Only about 8 percent of its police live in Minneapolis zip codes, per a 2017 Star Tribune investigation. That’s a problem, advocates say, because you’re not as likely to empathize or engage with the people you police as you would be if they were your neighbors.

Asked to address that, police union director Sgt. Anna Hedberg explained why she shouldn't have to live in the city she polices. The CBSN Minnesota clip captured by Wedge Live and tweeted just this morning has been viewed more than 20,000 times.

For a moment I was like, ok Bob Kroll is gonna hide behind his normal friends. But never have I felt more "get the fuck out of my city" than when Sgt. Anna Hedberg talks about the dangers of grocery shopping in Minneapolis with her "two beautiful little girls." pic.twitter.com/K58HtbIdOK — Wedge LIVE!™ (@WedgeLIVE) June 24, 2020

"At the end of the day, if we live in the city, that means we have to shop where criminals that we arrest also shop," Hedberg says. (Correct!) "And I don't know about you, but I don't want to go to Cub foods with my two beautiful little girls and run into somebody that I've arrested for sex assault, shooting somebody, using heroin."

"Minneapolis police arrest people from all over the state, though," WCCO's Jason DeRusha counters in the full video. "It's not like you're hidden from that potential encounter." Imagine being this afraid of the community you're supposed to protect.

If our terrified mom here followed her own line of thinking a little further, she might realize she's actually making a pretty good case for abolishing the police. Maybe if you felt a little worse about arresting people you wouldn't do it so goddamn much. Maybe you'd think about the consequences of arresting people if you were forced to think of them as people who live in your city, instead of "criminals."

And by the way, Karen? Just go to Lund's.

Watch their full interview here.