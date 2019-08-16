Creep films Bloomington's Dar Al-Farooq mosque two years after bombing [VIDEO]

Now throw in the fact the mosque he's filming, Dar-Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, was the site of a 2017 bombing perpetrated by a group of white supremacists. Sounds like something the cops should look into, doesn't it?

The worst part is: They have, and say there's not much they can do.

The creeping took place during this past weekend's Eid celebration, and was noticed by Abdullahi Fari, who later uploaded a clip of his confrontation with the man to Facebook. Farih first questions the man about his intent, then switches to shaming him.

"Do we come around your place of on your holidays and record your children and your families?" he asks. "Do we do that, sir?"

The guy filming doesn't respond or even acknowledge Farih's presence, and remains silent throughout.

"He's determined to take pictures for someone," Farih says as the man walks off. Then, noticing he'd stopped to zero in on a new subject (a Muslim woman), Farih adds: "Look, he's taking pictures of the lady. Why?"

We still don't know, and likely won't. Mike Hartley, deputy chief of the Bloomington Police Department, says they're aware of the incident, but what this guy's doing is not illegal.

"This is not the first nor unfortunately will it be the last of people taking photographs or videos at the Muslim Center," Hartley says. "If they are on public property there is nothing illegal unless they are causing a traffic hazard or acting disorderly."

An attempt to limit the ability to film in public raises obvious First Amendment concerns, but given his bizarre behavior, let's assume his video is more likely to wind up on 4chan than, say, BBC.

Watch the clip above.