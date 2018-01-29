But what happens on the flight back from Vegas might follow you around a while, particularly if your behavior grosses out other passengers and potentially violates public decency statutes.

This lesson comes to us from Teresa Kohn and Tyler Boehm, a pair of Minnesotans whose Sun Country flight from Las Vegas to Minneapolis-St. Paul airport was much too amorous for some of their fellow fliers, according to the Star Tribune.

Allegedly drunk -- "Kohn was demanding beer before the flight had taken off," the police report says; she was denied service -- the couple were said to be "making out" throughout the trip, according to one witness, who also says Kohn's hands were "all over" Boehm.

And to that we say: so what? What's wrong with that? Can't two consenting adults express compassion for each other? Must we be so puritanical that we pass judgment on -- oh wait this next part's gross.

Police said the behavior involved her head under a blanket that was over his lap. Kohn told police her head was under the blanket for 2 seconds, while a woman seated a row back told the Star Tribune it was closer to 5 to 10 minutes.

Reading between the lines, this sure sounds like a blowjob. Note the discrepancy though, between the alleged act taking "5 to 10 minutes" ...versus "2 seconds." Perhaps she learned some crazy trick from reading Cosmo?

Kohn, 43, lives in the town of Spring Valley, while Boehm, 41, is a resident of nearby Stewartville, and it's safe to assume the combined 9,000-some residents of those two towns are all talking about the same topic this morning.

The couple have denied any wrongdoing. Kohn told the cops who met them when the plane landed that they'd merely been "joking around" about the "mile high club," while Boehm says the two "are getting a lawyer" to contest the charges.

Both are facing one count of "gross lewdness or lascivious behavior," which can be charged as a misdemeanor or a gross misdemeanor, if the behavior took place in the presence of a minor under 16 years old.

Would this be an inappropriate time to advocate, once again, for Sun Country to name one of its airplanes after a certain reputedly well-endowed Minnesota body of water?