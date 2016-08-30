Councilwoman Alondra Cano: Where's the solidarity with the people of Powderhorn?

Where's the solidarity for livability on my block in Powderhorn?

Trash picked up regularly, lawns mowed regularly, alley garages not falling apart, life free from the worry that you are one day from your garage broken into, and my downstairs tenant not having to request a motion detector in the back yard as she has felt unsafe multiple times parking next to random people in the alley at late hours.

The overall tolerance for crime and bad citizen behavior is frustrating. Yes to sacred lands, but let's focus on our ward please.