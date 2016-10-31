City Pages

Could someone please provide evidence for why Hillary should be jailed?

Monday, October 31, 2016 by City Pages Readers in News
Reader Pam Bomstad responds to Donald Trump thinks he can win Minnesota:

To all those that say HRC belongs in jail: What has she done?

I hear from so many, say "What Hillary has done." But when I do research, I can find nothing that qualifies to put her in jail.

So, if you would be so kind to direct me to a reliable, non-biased, official, proven place that states these so called crimes, please share your sources so I can understand and know what you do.

Thank you, because I know you will be willing to help me understand as you defend your point of view with facts. 

 

