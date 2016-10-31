Could someone please provide evidence for why Hillary should be jailed?

To all those that say HRC belongs in jail: What has she done?

I hear from so many, say "What Hillary has done." But when I do research, I can find nothing that qualifies to put her in jail.

So, if you would be so kind to direct me to a reliable, non-biased, official, proven place that states these so called crimes, please share your sources so I can understand and know what you do.

Thank you, because I know you will be willing to help me understand as you defend your point of view with facts.