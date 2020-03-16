Coronavirus in the Twin Cities: A roundup of all our coverage, updated daily
We're gonna toss objectivity right out the window and say it: Coronavirus (COVID-19) is bad.
As the global pandemic spreads, it's impacting every aspect of Twin Cites life. We're trying our best to provide updates on closures, cancellations, ways to help, travel orders, and more, but things are moving fast.
In the interest of keeping you informed, we'll continue to update this page with all of our coronavirus coverage. You can also sign up for our breaking newsletter and for our daily ICYMI newsletter here.
Stay healthy and, please, stay self-quarantined as much as possible! We gotta flatten the bejesus outta that dang curve.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
- Minnesota ordered to shelter in place for 2 weeks
- Metro Transit is reducing travel by 40 percent starting today. Here's what you need to know.
- Art in the time of coronavirus: How artists and performers are getting by
- Coronavirus 2020: Websites, info, and resources for artists, actors, and other creatives
- Stage Fright: How playwrights are vulnerable in the COVID-19 era
- Hold me closer, tiny Minnesota unemployment benefits hold music
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
- Coronavirus gets pedal pubs banned in Minneapolis
- To help fight the shortage, Norseman Distillery switches to sanitizer production
- What's a 'quarantine mojito'? We're sorry you asked.
- I accidentally finished my college radio DJ career with 'Yellow' by Coldplay
MONDAY, MARCH 23
- Minnesota property manager bans visitors during pandemic
- Not everything's bad! This guy will write a song about your pet for $5.
- City Pages Beer Fest and Best Of Party have been coronavirus postponed
- Minneapolis restaurant owner Kim Bartmann's employees await missing paychecks
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
- There's a grassroots movement to provide direct support, resources to out-of-work service folks
- Minnesota bar/restaurant workers prepare for the worst
- Stuck home thanks to coronavirus? Consider adopting a pet
- Farmers markets to Minnesotans: We're still here!
- Now That's What I Call COVID-19!: A playlist
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
- Meet a nice St. Paul family that thinks it's got coronavirus
- Curbside service: Minnesota's restaurants and breweries with takeout for coronavirus
- Minnesota teachers face the weird new world of school without students
- COVID-19 is crippling small businesses, and insurance companies aren't listening
- ‘Fuck the Corona’ and 5 other songs to make social distancing bearable this week
- How local record stores are coping with the coronavirus pandemic
- Just 152 photos of your pets during the coronavirus quarantine
- Gettin' hare-y out there!
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
- Need live music? Local artists are streaming concerts so we can all stay safe at home.
- Young, healthy, desperate to help? Minnesota hospitals need your blood.
- Minnesota’s Central Kitchen: Chefs, Second Harvest Heartland collab to combat hunger
- Cancel culture: Twin Cities theater productions shut down in the wake of COVID-19
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
- Yes, the Rolling Stones’ U.S. Bank Stadium show is canceled too
- Mall of America is coronavirus closed, y’all
- What you need to know about filing for unemployment
- COVID-19's impact on retail: Store closings, online sales, and virtual styling
MONDAY, MARCH 16
- Minneapolis bars, restaurants 'closing or limiting access' under state of emergency
- Music venues and clubs: Who’s closed and for how long?
- COVID 19 cancellations: Here’s a 2nd running list of announcements
- Twin Cities restaurants providing free kids' meals during coronavirus school closures
- Twin Cities restaurants prepare for, address 'social distancing' amidst coronavirus
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
- Here's a running list of coronavirus-related event postponements and cancellations
- A spooky tour of Minneapolis's mostly deserted skyways
- James Beard Awards postponed due to COVID-19
- Don’t watch ‘Contagion’ during a pandemic! What is wrong with you people?
- Minnesota truck guy buys all the toilet paper in Minnesota
- Jason Lewis: Coronavirus could be 'big buying opportunity on Wall Street'
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
- Thanks, coronavirus: St. Paul, Minneapolis cancel St. Patrick’s Day Parades
- Twin Cities arena and stadium concerts are being postponed amid coronavirus fears
- SXSW cancellation upsets Minnesota musicians’ plans