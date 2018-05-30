Cops warn northeast Minneapolis after cars damaged in BB gun spree

Initial reports said as many as 50 cars were hit, in what police believed to be a BB gun shooting spree.

It turns out the damage was not quite that extensive, but there were enough incidents in a short period of time that cops are trying to reach the entire neighborhood to warn them, and seek the criminal (or criminals) behind the broken car windows.

The Minneapolis Police Department received 20 reports of damage to vehicles between Sunday and Monday, with the majority occurring in the Logan Park neighborhood of Northeast, according to police spokesman John Elder.

"The majority of the incidents had vehicle windows smashed out," Elder says. "There were a few incidents where officers could clearly see a pellet or BB gun was used to cause damage to vehicle windows."

Evidence of a BB gun's being used was not apparent at the scene of each damaged vehicle, though police are confident a pellet gun is a "common factor" in the incidents. Police in the neighborhood are issuing a crime advisory to residents of Northeast, "explaining the rash of damage to motor vehicles," Elder says, and asking citizens to call 911 with reports of suspicious activity.

Alternatively, if anyone has information related to the window shootings that already occurred, they can pass that along to police by calling 911, the tip line of 612-692-8477 (TIPS), clicking this link, or texting 'MPD' plus your tip to the number 847411.