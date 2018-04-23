City Pages

Cops: Very bad doggy locked woman out of her car

Monday, April 23, 2018 by Mike Mullen in News
NOTE: This is not the dog that locked this woman out of her/their car... though we might assume that one was making a similar expression. Getty Images/iStockphoto

We don't know which part of this bizarre story out of Elk River is most surprising:

1.) That the woman involved left her car running in a parking lot, with her dog inside, thus presenting any nefarious types the chance for a grand theft auto/dognapping in one easy move; or

2.) That in the (hopefully short) time it was out there alone, said pooch managed to lock the car doors; or 

3.) That when asked about the April 14 incident, the official police response was, "Oh, well sure, yeah, that'll happen."

The Elk River Star News fills in what scant information is available about the call that came in to police that fateful afternoon -- which, in case you've tried to rid your brain of the memory, was a wicked one, weather-wise. Here's a video taken in the Elk River area a couple hours after this woman called to say she was locked out of her own car.

The address given on the call corresponds to a Holiday gas station, so perhaps the woman, a resident of St. Cloud, was making one last stop for provisions before getting shut in by the storm... and, noticing that they'd gone to a Holiday, and not a pet store, the dog decided to send a message with its feelings about the woman's blizzard priorities.

A cop (or "community service officer," anyway) arrived on the scene and unlocked the vehicle. Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz says that, although it's more common for drivers to get locked out by their kids -- who have, you know, fingers -- this isn't the first dog locking on record.

"This has happened before," Kluntz says, "but not too often."

No kidding! If this was happening "often," we'd know better than to trust our pets in cars, or any other thing they could potentially lock us out of with the stamp of one paw. Also, we would all be laughing a lot.

Previously, in Very bad doggies:

