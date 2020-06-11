All the violence inside that mid-century rambler, however, was isolated to the TV screen: "Upon arrival determined male and his daughter were watching the movie Step Brothers very loud," the report concludes.

Police advised the 35-year-old dad to turn down the volume or shut the windows. No charges were filed.

We salute this noisy suburban family's cinematic taste; Step Brothers, the 2008 Adam McKay film starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, freaking rules. An absurdist endurance test of adolescent stupidity, the endlessly quotable movie has aged into a exalted classic among comedy nerds. The warring antics of titular step bros Brennan Huff and Dale Doback even bring Oscar-winning French actress Marion Cotillard to tears.

Click here to read The Ringer's 2018 oral history of Step Brothers, "the most fun movie to make ever made."