Cops respond to domestic fight, find dad and daughter watching 'Step Brothers'

Thursday, June 11, 2020 by Jay Boller in News
The "two adult males" fighting in Mahtomedi.

On April 27, right around dinner time, Washington County cops were dispatched to a tree-lined Mahtomedi block, just steps from Long Lake. They were responding to a possible "physical domestic between two adult males," according to the police report. 

All the violence inside that mid-century rambler, however, was isolated to the TV screen: "Upon arrival determined male and his daughter were watching the movie Step Brothers very loud," the report concludes.

Police advised the 35-year-old dad to turn down the volume or shut the windows. No charges were filed. 

We salute this noisy suburban family's cinematic taste; Step Brothers, the 2008 Adam McKay film starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, freaking rules. An absurdist endurance test of adolescent stupidity, the endlessly quotable movie has aged into a exalted classic among comedy nerds. The warring antics of titular step bros Brennan Huff and Dale Doback even bring Oscar-winning French actress Marion Cotillard to tears

