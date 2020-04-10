The victim waited for cops on the 3700 block of Bryant Avenue. The man suffered a hand wound, the Star Tribune reports, and took himself to a hospital.

Cops responding to the scene set out looking for the dog, and found it a few blocks away. The dog "charged" the officers, and "aggressively," police spokesman Garret Parten told the Strib, at which point one of the cops shot the dog, killing it.

The dog's owner was not known as of Thursday. The incident has been referred to the city's Animal Control department, though the Strib says it's not clear if the officers involved had their body cameras on at the time of the shooting.

The shooting recalls the scene from 2017 when a cop responding to a home alarm system in north Minneapolis encountered two dogs and shot both at close range. Both survived, and last fall, the dog owner sued the city and police department.

Following that incident, MPD started assigning officers to mandatory training on how to handle dogs. Parten could not say if the cops responding on Thursday had completed that training.

"It's not something we want to do, obviously," Parten said of the dog's shooting. "It's very unfortunate."