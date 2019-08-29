Congressman voted against coverage for pre-existing conditions. He really needs it now

Duffy is among those who've repeatedly voted to kill the pre-existing conditions clause required by the Affordable Care Act – aka Obamacare. It bars insurers from returning to the bad old days, when they could reject coverage for everything from diabetes to heart conditions to the continuing ailments of babies.

Before Republicans lost control of the House last fall, Duffy and his colleagues voted no less than 70 times to whack Obamacare, with no replacement plan for the ensuing fallout. He voted for Donald Trump's health plan two years ago, which would have raised the cost of pre-existing conditions. And just to make his position clear, he also voted against the Protecting Americans with Pre-existing Conditions Act this year.

His motive isn't hard to divine. Since 2009, the insurance industry has been his greatest sugar daddy, pumping $979,980 his way. That was apparently enough to buy away any concern for his own family.

It should be noted that Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, are highly skilled in the art of breeding. They're the parents of eight kids. But Sean makes $174,000 a year as a congressman. Rachel is a contributor to Fox News. This would seem to be enough to ward off the health concerns of the little people.

Yet now the Duffys have a ninth child on the way. Doctors have told them the little girl will need heart surgery after she's born.

Prior to Obamacare, this would have been a financial death sentence for most parents. They would be raising a child whose heart would be rendered uncovered by insurers for the rest of her life.

Duffy has announced he will soon retire from Congress to care for his family. For the next 18 months, he'll rely on Cobra to continue his coverage. Then he'll be tossed to the mercy of the most expensive health care system in the world.

In the bad old days, this would be the moment where Sean Duffy faced a crushing future of paying for his daughter's treatment. Fortunately, someone else cared for little girls a lot more than he ever did.

