These white folks see any incident involving black criminality against -- or even near -- pale people as part of a coordinated offensive against the white race. Among the foremost peddlers of this propaganda is Colin Flaherty, who counts among the fans of his "work" David Duke.

And Congressman Jason Lewis. As CNN reported over the weekend, Lewis used to warn listeners of his syndicated radio show about a "racial war" that he claimed was imminent, if not upon us already. Lewis cited Flaherty, whose videos were so offensive and devoid of value they eventually got him banned from YouTube, whom Lewis had also welcomed on as an "expert" guest.

In one 2012 rant citing Flaherty, Lewis outlined the front lines in said "war": Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, and... Minneapolis, which lies about a dozen miles outside the suburban district Lewis now represents in Congress.

As Lewis told listeners:

"Another thing the media is ignoring that's the return of race riots in America, in Chicago, in Philadelphia, and all across the fruited plain, there is a racial war going on. Remember when we interviewed Colin Flaherty, author of 'White Girl Bleed A Lot,' where he documents, from Minneapolis to Portland to Miami to Philadelphia, the violent racial crime that's going on, and most of it black on white, but the media choose to ignore that as well."

Flaherty devoted a whole chapter of his awfully titled book to incidents in Minneapolis, as covered in a book review in Salon. One such "attack" in fall 2011 saw a couple dozen teenagers set upon a group riding a Pedal Pub near Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

The end result: no one was injured, and one person's Blackberry was stolen. Is that what "war" is like? It is if you're Colin Flaherty, Jason Lewis, or anyone easily frightened by downtown Minneapolis and its dozens of non-white people.

The city has now been beseiged for roughly six years of this "race war," in case you, a person who actually lives or visits there, had not noticed. Most buildings are still standing after these years of violence, though some have been completely destroyed for redevelopment. The Nicollet Mall renovation was met with mixed reviews.

This is the second time in a matter of days CNN has focused the national spotlight on things Lewis said on the radio. (Last week the subject was women, specifically the sex-having kind, and Lewis' unfulfilled desire to call them "sluts.") Lewis says his repeated urging of white people to wake up to a "racial war" came "in the context of a rhetorical discussion."

In response to his comments about loose women and violent black people, Lewis has said he'd been hired to host a "provocative radio talk show." True enough: We imagine this kind of "rhetorical discussion" provoked Lewis' listeners to find their inner sexist and racist.

Their resurfacing might provoke his suburban constituents to find their inner principled voter in November.