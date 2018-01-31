UVA Medical Center announced that five patients were admitted after the crash, including one in critical condition. None of the lawmakers, their staff, or their families suffered life-threatening injuries, and several, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, quickly tweeted that they'd survived the crash without incident.

U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, who represents Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, was among a handful of passengers taken to the hospital for treatment, in Lewis' case for a possible concussion.

“I’m fine compared to, tragically, the truck drivers, and thankful for the prompt action of our doctors and first responders,” Lewis said, in a statement released by his office. “My thoughts are with the family of the individual who passed away.”

The two-day GOP retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, is scheduled to go on, with the addition of a moment of prayer for the victims of the crash.