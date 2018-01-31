Congressman Jason Lewis injured in train crash
A train carrying more than a dozen members of Congress to a GOP retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck on Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead and multiple injured.
UVA Medical Center announced that five patients were admitted after the crash, including one in critical condition. None of the lawmakers, their staff, or their families suffered life-threatening injuries, and several, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, quickly tweeted that they'd survived the crash without incident.
U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, who represents Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, was among a handful of passengers taken to the hospital for treatment, in Lewis' case for a possible concussion.
“I’m fine compared to, tragically, the truck drivers, and thankful for the prompt action of our doctors and first responders,” Lewis said, in a statement released by his office. “My thoughts are with the family of the individual who passed away.”
The two-day GOP retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, is scheduled to go on, with the addition of a moment of prayer for the victims of the crash.
Comments
More from News
Sponsor Content