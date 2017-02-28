Congressman Erik Paulsen's ingenious skill at avoiding his constituents

Great story, except for the statement, "Paulsen reportedly uses robo calls to alert random voters that they’ve been chosen to talk to him."

Random voters do receive calls, but with no advance notice, and from an unknown number. If you happen to be available when your phone rings, and decide to chance taking a call from an unknown number, you can *listen* to the call, but by no stretch of the verb's definition can you "talk" to Paulsen.

If you're informed (big if) that you can press 3 to be connected to a staff member, you can try doing that.

If a staffer picks up and records your question, odds are it won't be answered.

Is it possible that Paulsen and his staff concoct questions and answers in advance and then pretend the questions come from citizens on the phone? Hmmm...