The 7-foot, 183-pound center from Minneapolis' Minnehaha Academy tops a list that also includes Kendall Brown, the No. 16 prospect from Woodbury's Sunrise Christian Academy.

Holmgren, and we can't stress this point enough, is tall as hell. The 18-year-old possesses a 7-foot-4 wingspan, which is exactly as wide as this $30,000 TV. But the Red Hawk senior is more than a towering shot-blocker with 170,000-plus Instagram followers.

"Holmgren is the most unique prospect in the game," writes ESPN's Paul Biancardi. "There are very few players in the game who you can say possess limitless upside, but Holmgren fits that description."

Damn.

Holmgren's ball-handling and footwork are apparently sneaky smooth, his defense under the rim projects as elite, and his perimeter jumper already appears deadly. Only downside to the kid drawing Kristaps Porzingis comparisons? He'll have to hit the weight room pretty hard. Among his current scholarship offers, per ESPN: The U of M (Chet's dad, Dave, played for the Gophers in the '80s) Gonzaga, North Carolina, Ohio State, and several others.

Holmgren swatted 12 blocks (!), grabbed 10 rebounds, and posted 9 points against LeBron and D-Wade's kids earlier this year, as Minnehaha Academy beat L.A. prep powerhouse Sierra Canyon in an ultra-rare Target Center sell-out. Holmgren's former teammate Jalen Suggs, this year's No. 6 overall recruit, committed to Gonzaga in January. His highest-profile Red Hawk teammate this fall, assuming COVID-19 continues to wane, will be Hercy Miller — aka Master P's heavily recruited kid.

Enjoy the following Holmgren highlights. You can't miss him.