City Pages should critique James Dolan's music, not his bank account

Not to say I'm a fan of the wealthy utilizing privilege for musical opportunities that aren't available to the rest of us. And not to say I'm a fan of commenting on clickbait music articles either, but you just gave the world a ton of private information about a guy who clearly did not want us knowing all of this about him, and that's pretty messed up.

This information is none of our business.

Maybe Don Henley just really liked this guy's band. It's pretty appalling that the music press feels it now has the right to make inferences and suggest things that they can't fully back up about the private lives of musicians.

I haven't checked out the band or anything, but who knows? Don Henley clearly loves Americana music. Maybe he met this guy at the Garden and discovered how much he loved his band, and asked him to go on tour with him. Maybe all of these top-notch studio musicians are longtime friends. Maybe they're a great band.

Rich people can really suck, but that doesn't mean some of them aren't talented. Perhaps he didn't want us knowing who he was because he didn't want the little kid at his show to think that he or she couldn't do the same thing that he was doing just because they didn't have the kind of money he did.

Or maybe he wanted to stay out of articles like this and just play that good ole Americana music he loves with his buddies. You should have asked him. He's not that famous. I'm sure he would have responded to interview questions.

The Strokes were also supposedly very rich kids from very rich families. That didn't stop them from playing tiny little punk bars in New York for kids like me, and I'm really glad it didn't. If you want to level these kinds of criticisms, let's look at where certain Minnesota publications have gotten their money over the years.

Vampire Weekend were supposedly super rich, but you wouldn't have Hippo Campus to write about without them, and who knows if Hippo Campus are rich or not? Maybe a good idea for the next musical investigative journalism article?

If you have information about something this guy did that makes him a sketch ball, by all means tear him apart. But I'd be more interested in seeing a critical analysis of this guy's music, not his bank account.

By the way, I'm only saying all this in hopes that the guy sees this and bankrolls me into music stardom. There is definitely a classist line in the music industry that is very difficult to cross, but announcing the net worth of the dude in the opening band is not the answer.