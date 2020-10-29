City Pages is dead. We had a good run.

What else is there to say? We’re sad as fuck. CP, born Sweet Potato, has employed hundreds of people over the last four decades; below you’ll find a farewell from the edit staffers who rearranged those Titanic deck chairs right up until the very end.

***

“If working for this wonderful publication has taught me anything, it’s that anger, sadness, personal experience, and loss have a place in how we report and process current events. I don’t think I would be able to speak as loudly and as truthfully without it.” — Hannah Jones

“City Pages was truly unique—a source I could look to when digging into the local arts and music scene, a place I genuinely enjoyed working. The entire staff is full of hilarious, insightful, whip-smart little trolls that I’m lucky to know and love. Em Cassel’s leadership was actively making the paper better with every issue. From the writers and readers to the faceless angry commenters on Facebook: Thank you for caring.” — Shelby Lano

“We've seen the way market reactionaries dictate what is and what is not valuable to culture. They almost always get it wrong. What a devastating, unnecessary loss for the community. Twin Citians are now less informed, less entertained, and less connected. The ridiculously talented, smart, and funny City Pages staff love this city, and, over the past few grim hours, it's been heartening to see how mutual that feeling is.” — Jay Boller

“CP staffers who’ve had the unfortunate task of editing me know I blow past every assigned word count, but I’m having trouble finding anything to say right now. I guess I want to thank our readers and put in writing that I have the finest coworkers literally anywhere. I apologize for nothing; we were the best at this.” — Em Cassel

“Writing for City Pages over the past 11 years has allowed me to cover so many joyous, memorable musical moments—on stage, in studios, and on barstools. It has given me the opportunity to talk to so many of my musical heroes, artists who caused me to fall in love with music long before I started writing about it. And it has given me a feeling of deep pride and personal satisfaction each and every time I see my name in print and online. I will miss all of that. And I will miss my talented coworkers who made me a better writer and a better person. Thank you to all of our readers. You made us all try harder to give you something compelling to think about and a reason to read our work.” — Erik Thompson

“One heady night a few years ago, I asked Susan Du how long she wanted to stay at City Pages. She said she would ‘go down with the ship,’ and we laughed, and without hesitation, I said I would, too. I think I had the best job imaginable, and I cannot imagine a Twin Cities without City Pages. These are the brightest, biggest-hearted, funniest people I have ever met, and City Pages has employed, published, interviewed, and been read by people like that for a long time. The ship went down. I loved every minute. We meant every word.” — Mike Mullen

“The good old days were supposedly always behind us. City Pages was great in the ’80s, or the ’90s, or last year, or the year before, or so people who went out of their way to say they didn’t read us anymore loved to tell us. But you kept reading, even if who ‘you’ were kept changing. And we kept writing, even if who ‘we’ were changed too.

As a writer, you could write things for City Pages you couldn’t publish anywhere else—and that meant, for a reader, you could read things at City Pages you couldn’t anywhere else. It wasn’t paradise: City Pages employed its share of assholes over the years, occasionally rewarded the wrong people, and exploited the enthusiasm of the people who loved it. But we did love it, and that love allowed us to retain a consistent identity as an institution even as writers and editors and readers (and owners) came and went. Thanks for being a part of it.” — Keith Harris

“Having spent more than two decades of my life at City Pages, and with the news so fresh, it's hard to find words. Thank you to our readers and to all the wonderful, smart, funny people I've been lucky enough to work with over the years. I do believe that we had recently embarked on the paper's best era ever, and it's heartbreaking that we won't get to continue.” — Bridgette Reinsmoen

“I am about the same age as City Pages, and have spent close to half my life with the paper. I started working here when I was a baby twenty something. At the time I was young, dumb, and shy, but the editors and writers I worked with made me smarter and less afraid, and I owe them so much.

Our staff was often a mix of wonderful and volatile, so it’s a punch to the gut that we’re ending on our strongest, kindest, best staff yet — also led by our first (and now, only) female editor.

To all the amazing people I worked with, thank you. I love and appreciate you so much. We're a small community of weirdos, and I know we'll continue to cross paths again throughout this life.” — Jessica Armbruster

“Being the art director for City Pages the last seven years has been like riding a roller coaster at an amusement park with all of my friends. There’s been ups and downs, but it made my life truly exciting from week to week. We were a band of freaks that were here to serve our community. I have now added to my resume everything from experience in wrangling guinea pigs (our Strange Foods issue) to feeding bears and corralling horses and cats to torching ice sculptures and burning crowns to directing Bare Bones fire artists for our Death Issue cover.

It’s been such an honor to create the covers that get seen on the streets by folks from all walks of life. I have tried my best (until my budget was frozen) to use my platform to showcase the many diverse, talented people in this community. And I had plans to work with so many others. There is going to be a huge void now, and I’m curious to see what rises up from this. It’s been a true dream job and I’m so grateful to have been a part of it. What a wild ride.” — Emily Utne

“City Pages was kind of like a tiny, landlocked battleship—stalwart, tough, and powered by the collective belief that our community’s voice was worth hearing. We fought to hold our own, as a crew, and knew which way we were pointed until the last. Every day we woke up, tried really hard not to suck, and then did it again the next day, too. Was it all a fever dream? It’s up to you, now.” — Sarah Brumble

“City Pages held its own. Parts of the experience were ugly. We didn't always have a getaway plan. But we punched above our weight and did the best we could with what we had. We traded prestige and respectability for freedom, and still managed to steal some awards from the paper of record. Everyone on staff was strange, somewhat inscrutable, and softer than they let on. They were a good-looking bunch of assholes and I'll miss them.” — Susan Du