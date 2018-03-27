City Pages is bringing the crossword puzzle back, please stop yelling at us

We listened: Starting with tomorrow's issue, City Pages is bringing back the crossword puzzle in our print edition.

The last month has been a heartening -- and harrowing! -- reminder that our readers really, really like their puzzles. Perhaps these readers might even consider seeking help for their addiction. If they want. Or not! Oh god, just please don't hurt us.

Stopping just shy of showing up on our office doorstep with ink-stained pitchforks and torches aloft, the crossword puzzle fiends of the Twin Cities nevertheless let their grievances be known, by Facebook comment, email, and at least one very saucy handwritten letter.

In the words of our puzzle master, Brendan Emmett Quigley: "Yeah, puzzle people are fanatical."

Slightly heartbroken that this week’s issue of @citypages is lacking a crossword puzzle ☹️ Now I have to actually work while I’m at work — Rachel (@raaachelw) February 15, 2018

Really disappointed in @citypages for getting rid of the crossword puzzle. And to replace it with astrology? Bullshit. — Megan Johnston (@MusingMegan) February 21, 2018

I cannot believe @citypages discontinued the #crossword. It was always ridiculously hard, but at least it was there! — Stefany (@Stefany_Joy) February 25, 2018

Having a minor panic attack at brunch bc the crossword is MIA @citypages — Claire (@seekingclarity_) March 3, 2018



George, we pray this puts an end to the tyranny of your crossword-less girlfriend, and we're sorry you got dragged into this mess.

Everyone else: Puzzle on!