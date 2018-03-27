City Pages

City Pages is bringing the crossword puzzle back, please stop yelling at us

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 by Hannah Sayle in News
itemprop

Woe unto them who forsake the word-nerds...

You screamed, you pleaded, you made us fear for our lives.

We listened: Starting with tomorrow's issue, City Pages is bringing back the crossword puzzle in our print edition. 

The last month has been a heartening -- and harrowing! -- reminder that our readers really, really like their puzzles. Perhaps these readers might even consider seeking help for their addiction. If they want. Or not! Oh god, just please don't hurt us. 

Stopping just shy of showing up on our office doorstep with ink-stained pitchforks and torches aloft, the crossword puzzle fiends of the Twin Cities nevertheless let their grievances be known, by Facebook comment, email, and at least one very saucy handwritten letter. 

In the words of our puzzle master, Brendan Emmett Quigley: "Yeah, puzzle people are fanatical." 

itemprop
itemprop
itemprop

itemprop

itemprop

George, we pray this puts an end to the tyranny of your crossword-less girlfriend, and we're sorry you got dragged into this mess.

Everyone else: Puzzle on!

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content