City Pages doesn't understand the value of the Vikings to Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings Skol Line Final Auditions Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda

Free

I think that the value of keeping an NFL team is hard to measure beyond the stuff you talked about. Having all four sports teams in a state that's as invisible as Minnesota is good for keeping the state visible and for bringing in tourism. Without the Vikings, Wild, Twins and T-Wolves, the only time you'd hear about Minnesota nationally would be when Fargo premieres and, unfortunately, when another cop shoots someone for little-to-no reason.

So, sure, the taxpayers paid for it and the NFL is rich enough to pay for their own stadiums. But they have leverage and so it's pretty much just a necessary evil. It's part of what it means to live in a city/state that is willing to invest in its future and I take pride in that.

Sure, the NFL is super cheap. But look at what the team is doing out in Eagan. That's going to be huge for the city of Eagan just as training camp has been huge for Mankato. The Wilfs are building essentially an entirely new town for their new HQ.

In 10-15 years, "Vikings Lake" will have not only practice facilities (that high schools and colleges use), but also a near self-sustaining community that has apartments, condos, movie theaters, bars, restaurants, shopping, parks etc. That's an investment in Eagan and the county that they otherwise wouldn't have. Just as the area around U.S. Bank Stadium, which was pretty desolate considering it's a few blocks off of Washington Avenue and used to have the Metrodump, is getting new investment.

I think the benefits of having a stadium is more than jobs or anything. Having a team makes you something of a real city/state. Sometimes you have to pay for things if you don't want to end up living in a city like Mobile, Alabama. It's a drop in the bucket that we taxpayers are paying for, and the positives so greatly outweigh the negatives (or the realities).

This article is just a bitchfest for the sake of a bitchfest. I know that the City Pages is a bit less professional than the Star Tribune, but this person isn't even trying to hide that their feelings about this. People say that you could put this money into education or healthcare or housing for the poor, etc., but it's stuff like this that leads to a quality of life that brings companies to Minnesota, which in turn ends up paying for that stuff. A modern city/state is a complex beast and this is part of that.

