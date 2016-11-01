Christopher Kerze said he'd be home by 6 o'clock; that was in 1990

When his parents returned home later in the day, the family's blue Dodge Caravan was gone. Christopher had left a note. He said he'd be back by 6 p.m.

He never returned.

The following day a letter arrived at the Kerze home. It was a suicide note written by their missing son.

A week later, authorities found the Caravan about 20 miles north of Grand Rapids in an area near the George Washington State Forest and the Chippewa National Forest.

According to Detective Stephanie Bolks of the Eagan Police Department, a search of the area failed to turn up any sign of the teen or the 20 gauge shotgun Kerze had with him at the time he went missing.

In light of the recent developments in Jacob Wetterling case, Kerze's family has asked investigators to take another look at Christopher's now-26-year-old disappearance.

Bolks sadly has no reason but to believe that Kerze took his own life. She hopes new attention to the case will compel someone -- a hunter perhaps, who stumbled upon the shotgun -- to come forward with fresh information.

"If somebody found or finds the gun, that could very well help us in determining the area where we believe Christopher committed suicide," says Bolks. "He's been gone for a long time. We're asking for the public's help to help us bring closure to the family."