Christian conservatives, sex, and the rising health problems in Crow Wing County

I went to college and hung out with a lot of conservative evangelical Christians. They preach a pretty good game, but I've been in the accountability groups. Martin Luther said to sin big if sin at all, and I know plenty of people who took that to heart. They'd "repent" on Sunday or at accountability group time, and by the next week had a "backslide." Every. Time.

I suspect after many years of talking about it with those people, after they often burn out of the faith or find moderation with it, and it's much more related to the culture of shame, particularly sex.

There is little open and honest discussion about it apart from "don't before marriage," which is as good as telling people it's okay to go swimming but stay away from the water.

They're ashamed of their own hypocrisy at preaching and believing in abstinence and then utterly failing at it. They're ashamed at their perceived lack of self control. And they're ashamed that they enjoy it.

If they can start having open, honest, and frank discussions about sex and sexuality, they might find that self-control a little easier to achieve. I know it helped me a lot.