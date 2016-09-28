Charles Edward Glover walks again after thrice being accused of sex crimes

In 1998, a mom reported to St. Paul police that Glover, a family friend, had inappropriately touched her 10-year-old son. Citing insufficient evidence, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office didn't prosecute.

Twelve years later, the Ramsey County investigated Glover because he "was found to have child pornography involving young males on his computer." He denied any knowledge of the images, claiming "others had access to his computer." No charges were filed.

Earlier this year, a five-year-old boy with special needs told his mom that, sometime last year, a bus driver named Carlos molested him. According to the child's account, Carlos pulled down his shorts and fondled his genitals after picking him up from day care and driving him to a St. Paul park.

Investigators determined that Carlos was Glover/Davenport, a driver for Twin City Transportation who had transported the boy 38 times to and from day care and the child's treatment center.

St. Paul police arrested Glover in February after interviewing dozens of witnesses. The 52-year-old Eagan man was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct.

But earlier this month, the county attorney's office dismissed the complaint. While the case remains open, court documents state: "GPS data from the bus the defendant drove does not register a stop in the park where the victim said the incident occurred."

Glover could not be reached for comment.