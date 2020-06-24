On March 25, Kuehne was responding to the scene of a 25-year-old woman's crash on I-94 in Minneapolis. Kuehne, 36, suspected the woman was driving under the influence, and detained her.

Dashcam video from the incident shows Kuehne escorting the woman to his patrol car. When she took out her phone, Kuehne seized it from her. Later, while paramedics treated the woman and Kuehne was alone in his car, three photos were sent from her phone to Kuehne's.

The woman was taken to a hospital, treated, and went home, where her boyfriend noticed (through use of her laptop) nudes had been texted from her phone to an unknown number. He called it, and the guy on the other end eventually identified himself as Kuehne.

According to the complaint against Kuehne, a subsequent search of Kuehne's phone turned up three photos of the victim.

Kuehne, who's been with the department for three years, is not in custody, and has been on paid administrative leave since May 20. His first appearance in court is scheduled for July 15.

Kuehne has no noteworthy criminal record in Minnesota. He faces two counts of criminal stalking with bias, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.