Charges: St. Paul's Dashawn McClenton stopped rape to pray for forgiveness

It's how the story of the alleged rape ends that's uncommon.

Exactly one year ago today, McClenton and his ex-girlfriend both slept over at the house of one of her relatives, according to charges detailed in the Pioneer Press. The two had remained on friendly terms since dating years earlier, and she would later tell investigators he was not physically abusive during their relationship.

As the woman came out of the shower, McClenton is said to have picked her up and taken her to a couch, where he began raping her. The woman managed to push McClenton off. After getting dressed, she told McClenton that he'd just committed rape.

This assertion "enraged" him, and he again began assaulting her, charges say, this time pulling her hair, biting her, and choking her, and later moving her into a bedroom.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was crying when she referenced God, telling McClenton he should ask for forgiveness. So, he did, dropping to his knees to pray about what he'd done, and apologizing to his victim, who locked herself in a bathroom and called a relative. McClenton soon left the home.

He faces four felony charges stemming from the episode, including two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000; state sentencing guidelines also impose a minimum sentence of 144 months (close to 12 years) if convicted.

McClenton's criminal history is relatively sparse, and includes no violent crimes: He has twice been convicted of misdemeanor thefts, and has a handful convictions related to driving without a license and speeding.