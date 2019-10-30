Charges: St. Paul woman killed man she says tried to rape her

That woman, Evonne Sharkey, was charged Tuesday with second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter, the Star Tribune reports. The criminal complaint filed by Ramsey County prosecutors sketches out a long night between Sharkey, 37, her eventual victim Steven Malone, 65, whom she'd just met earlier that day, and a second woman not named in the complaint.

They sat in Malone's apartment, playing cards, smoking crack, and drinking; the second woman was celebrating her birthday.

Eventually she quit the party after a fight with Malone, leaving Sharkey alone with him.

At some point, things got physical, and Sharkey alleges Malone sexually assaulted her. She says she fought back, choking Malone until he lost consciousness, later telling police she wanted to "show [Malone] I was stronger than him."

As she prepared to leave, Malone came to and tried assaulting her again, according to the complaint, at which point she choked him a second time, and then a third.

Sharkey tied Malone's arms and legs with an electrical cord, put a towel in his mouth to muffle the "hollering and cussing" he was doing, wrapped him up in blankets, and left him on a mattress.

Early Sunday morning, she was picked-up by her husband, and the two returned to a Days Inn hotel where they'd been staying.

At the urging of her husband, Sharkey reported the rape. Interviewed by police, she said she and her husband sometimes "play" with choking, the Pioneer Press reports, and that she'd done the same with a friend in the past, but said that wasn't the case with Malone.

Cops found Malone's cell phone in a bag in Sharkey's room, she said she'd only taken it to prove she'd been at his place, and hadn't taken anything else from his apartment besides beer.

Sharkey told investigators Malone's death was "an accident," and that it "blew her mind" to learn he'd died from his injuries. She has a scant criminal history, according to Minnesota court records: a third-degree assault conviction in 2006 and a prison sentence in 2011 for violating probation. Sharkey's first court date is scheduled for Thursday.

Second-degree murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison, while manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.