Charges: St. Cloud's William White shot up a TV screen

Psychologically terrified, and fearing for their lives, without question. But the people present in a St. Cloud residence -- two adult women and seven children -- did not sustain injuries.

The television in the home is a different story: The TV allegedly bore the brunt of White's rage, taking three slugs in the face. It was killed instantly.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Stearns County Attorney's office, White and one of the two women in the home "have children in common." White's lived in the place off and on for parts of the past year, but he and the woman had been arguing for the previous few days.

The woman was trying to have a chill night watching movies with a friend, but White, also present, became "angry about a jersey."

He transfered his anger from one inanimate object to another: Retrieving a gun from a heating duct outside the home's bedroom, White came in and fired three bullets into the television screen; two bullets pierced a dresser that doubled as a TV stand.

White put the gun back and fled, according to the charging document, and his female acquaintances called the cops. The 26-year-old's shooting was either witnessed or overheard by at least two of the kids present.

Tracking White by his vehicle, cops soon located the alleged assailant at another house -- the homeowner there said White "had recently arrived at the residence and was intoxicated" -- and took him into custody.

He faces five felonies for the gunplay accusations: two counts of second-degree assault with a firearm, one for possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction, and two for terroristic threats. Each assault charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years and/or a $14,000 fine, and the firearm posession crime could bring up to 15 years and/or $30,000.