Charges: Rejected by Perkins coworker, Minneapolis man peed in her water bottle

There is no debate on another matter: You are never, ever, supposed to combine your urine with someone else's drinking water.

Minneapolis resident Conrrado Cruz Perez, 47, faces two counts of "adulterating a substance with bodily fluids" for behavior he allegedly perpetrated while employed as a baker at a Perkins in suburban Vadnais Heights, the Pioneer Press reports.

Minnesota law allows that crime to be prosecuted as a felony -- one punishable by up to 40 years in prison, if it results in the victim's death, or 10 years if it causes "illness, pain, or other bodily harm" -- but Cruz Perez's alleged offenses are being treated as a gross-misdemeanor and a misdemeanor.

Perez has no criminal background in Minnesota, outside a handful of parking tickets dating back to 2014.

A coworker of Perez's says he had expressed interest in dating her, but she turned him down, and wanted to simply remain friends. In the months after communicating this to her Perkins colleague, the woman told police that her water bottle tasted of urine on "about 15 times," the Pioneer Press reports.

Interviewed about the allegation, Perez first denied he'd done anything. Told investigators could match him to the water bottle using his DNA, Perez changed his story: He'd been "too busy" to make it to the men's room on one occasion, and instead used a water bottle... which he then forgot to throw away.

A manager of the Perkins where the alleged "adulerating" occurred tells the Pioneer Press Perez was fired from his job after his colleague's accusations.

Perez's attorney declined to address the specific allegations against his client.